Czechs hold rally

Prague: Thousands of people rallied in Prague´s historic centre on Sunday in support of Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion since February. Held under Czech, Ukrainian, EU and Nato flags, the “Czechia against fear” rally brought together participants from both countries to the iconic Wenceslas Square.
“This rally is very important because it is in support of Ukraine and it´s a reminder that we have to support it and handle all that is happening in the world and in Ukraine well,” Ukrainian student Irina Udod told AFP. The Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with substantial military and humanitarian aid since the invasion started on February 24.
