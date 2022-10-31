Algeria hosts summit

Algiers: Arab leaders are to meet in the Algerian capital on Tuesday for their first summit since a string of normalisation deals with Israel that have divided the region. The 22-member Arab League held its last summit in 2019, prior to both the coronavirus pandemic and the UAE´s historic US-backed deal establishing diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

The agreement, only Israel´s third such deal with an Arab state, was followed by similar accords with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, deepening the kingdom´s decades-old rivalry with its neighbour Algeria.

The host of the November 1-2 summit, a steadfast supporter of the Palestinians, mediated a reconciliation deal in October between rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas. While few believe the deal will last, it was seen as a public relations coup for Algeria, which has been seeking an enhanced regional and international role, on the back of its growing status as a sought-after gas exporter.

But Algeria has been unnerved by Morocco´s security and defence cooperation with Israel, adding to decades of mistrust fuelled by a dispute over the Western Sahara. The status of Western Sahara -- a former Spanish colony considered a “non-self-governing territory” by the United Nations -- has pitted Morocco against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front since the 1970s.

In August 2021, Algiers cut diplomatic ties with Rabat alleging “hostile acts”. Participants in the summit, with conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen also on the agenda, face the challenge of navigating the wording of a final statement, which has to be passed unanimously.