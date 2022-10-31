Ukrainians watch war change course on edge of Kherson

Kotlyareve, Ukraine: The bursts of Ukrainian fire flying over his head at the Russians in their southern stronghold of Kherson down the road gave Oleksandr Prikhodko reason to hope.

The energetic 42-year-old was standing in the soot-covered ruins of the family store he had built on the edge of land Russia suddenly claims as its own. The Russians smashed his life´s work to smithereens during their second attempt to seize the nearby Ukrainian riverside port of Mykolaiv in July.

The Ukrainians have since launched a stirring counterassault that has turned the road between Mykolaiv and Kherson into one of the central axes of the war. Prikhodko grew up along that road in the one-factory village of Kotlyareve.

The Russians blew up the factory as well. “When you hear news about our successes, there is huge psychological relief,” Prikhodko said between sharp bangs of outgoing rocket fire. “Even tiny things such as seeing a military car drive out to the front and then safely come back makes you feel better,” he said.

“Our lives depend on our soldiers. And they have to somehow understand that we know that.” Ukraine´s counteroffensive began in early September across northern regions that the seemingly stunned Russians ended up conceding without barely a fight.

Neither side -- nor the villagers in Kotlyareve -- expect the same in Kherson. The city and its eponymous region offer a gateway to Kremlin-annexed Crimea and the commercially important Sea of Azov.

Its fall would leave Vladimir Putin with almost nothing to show from a campaign that has turned the Kremlin leader into a pariah and thrown Russia into Soviet-era isolation. Ukraine´s battle for Kherson began with a methodical assault by long-range missiles that Washington agreed to start supplying in late May.

The Ukrainians successfully targeted weapons silos and supply routes that Russia used to arm its troops in Kherson. The idea was to limit the Russians to whatever weapons they had on hand and prevent them from getting more.

The sounds of war echoing around Kotlyareve suggest Ukraine´s strategy is bearing fruit. The Russian are responding to the Ukrainian barrages with sporadic salvos of fire that barely register with villagers steeled by eight months of war.

“They are shooting a lot less at us now,” said local factory driver Viktor Romanov. The 44-year-old and his wife Iryna were making their weekly return visit home to feed their abandoned pets.