Mir Ali hospital operationalises OPD, OT

MIRANSHAH: Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Mir Ali has operationalised including Out-Patient Department and operation theater on directions of the provincial government.

Around 300 patients visit the THQ hospital on a daily basis for checkup after the opening of the new facilities. A report by local organisation Rural and Human Association Development stated that the Mir Ali hospital was serving tribesmen at their doorsteps. Before the opening of the OPD, only 20 to 30 patients used to visit the hospital due to lack of facilities.

The hospital building was renovated along with provision of equipment for public facilitation. Specialist doctors and paramedic staff were also recruited, while the rooms occupied by irrelevant people were also vacated. Moreover, the operation theater along with pharmacy, laboratory, labour room, blood bank, children’s ward, as well as men and women’s wards were also operationalised.