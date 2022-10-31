CM resents poor sanitation, traffic management

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation and traffic management in various areas of the provincial metropolis and ordered the relevant departments to improve the situation.

According to an official handout, he issued the orders after paying a surprise visit to various areas of the provincial capital where he reviewed the sanitation and traffic situation.

Mahmood Khan visited the Ring Road, University Road, Hayatabad and Peshawar city. The poor sanitation situation in these areas displeased him. He directed the relevant departments to improve sanitation and cleanliness within a week.

Mahmood Khan said the beauty and cleanliness of the provincial capital will not be compromised as it is the responsibility of the government to provide a clean and healthy environment to its public. He directed the departments concerned to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard; failure to which legal action will be taken against the erring officials.

The chief minister resented the poor traffic situation and the lack of traffic wardens in these areas.

He ordered the relevant officials to deploy the required traffic staff immediately at these points and devise a comprehensive plan to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles across the province, especially in Peshawar, so as to avoid the undue rush and a waste of time.