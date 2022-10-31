 
Monday October 31, 2022
Peshawar

IGP visits ECP KP office

By APP
October 31, 2022

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Sunday visited the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan, Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan were also present on this occasion. The IGP was briefed regarding the security arrangements for polling in NA-45 Kurram bye-election.

