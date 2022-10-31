One arrested over substandard construction work

TIMERGARA: A man supervising the construction of a protection wall on the roadside at Zulam Pul near Timergara was arrested for allegedly using substandard material in the construction work here on Sunday.

During a visit to the site, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower captain (r) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi found that substandard material was being used in construction of the protection wall. The man was arrested immediately after the deputy commissioner issued on the spot orders for his arrest.

Muhammad Zubair Niazi also issued arrest warrants for the contractor concerned for using substandard material in construction work.

The protection wall is being constructed to rehabilitate a part of the main Peshawar-Timergara road, which had been washed away by the recent monsoon floods in River Panjkora, although it was temporarily rehabilitated by the district administration to maintain the traffic movement.