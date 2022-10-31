One arrested over substandard construction work

TIMERGARA: A man supervising the construction of a protection wall on the roadside at Zulam Pul near Timergara was arrested for allegedly using substandard material in the construction work here on Sunday.
During a visit to the site, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower captain (r) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi found that substandard material was being used in construction of the protection wall. The man was arrested immediately after the deputy commissioner issued on the spot orders for his arrest.
Muhammad Zubair Niazi also issued arrest warrants for the contractor concerned for using substandard material in construction work.
The protection wall is being constructed to rehabilitate a part of the main Peshawar-Timergara road, which had been washed away by the recent monsoon floods in River Panjkora, although it was temporarily rehabilitated by the district administration to maintain the traffic movement.
MIRANSHAH: Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mir Ali has operationalised including Out-Patient Department and operation...
BARA: The tribal elders and political leaders on Sunday rejected the formation of peace committees in ex-Fata and...
LAHORE: Declaring the ongoing long march of PTI as a flop show, PMLN leader Azma Bukhari has said Imran Khan is...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation and traffic management...
CHARSADDA: Illegal mining of precious mines and minerals is continuing despite the ban by the Peshawar High Court on...
PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari on Sunday visited the office of Provincial Election...
Comments