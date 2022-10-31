JUIF to hold rally in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Sunday decided to hold the biggest-ever public gathering here to counter the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s mega rallies and meetings.

“We will hold a mega public gathering in mansehra, which would be addressed by party’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” the provincial deputy head of the party and ex-senator Hidayaitullah Shah told a party meeting here.

The meeting, which was also attended by the former opposition leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shahzada Gustasap Khan and former general secretary of district bar association, Fahd Habib, finalised a strategy to mobilise the public for the gathering, which is likely to be held on November 26.

“We have public backing and support ours was the second largest party across the province which secured almost equal tehsil chairmen’s offices in the first and second phases of the local governments’ elections,” the JUIF leader said.

He said that party workers and activists should move door-to-door to invite people and hold corner meetings to attract the people to the gathering to be addressed by the Maulana Fazlur Rehman.