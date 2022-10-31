KP working to maintain financial order: CM aide

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister’s advisor on Home and Tribal Affairs MPA Babar Saleem Swati has said that despite all odds being created by the federal government, the provincial government would meet its financial and other obligations with dignity.

“Our government introduced drastic changes in the health and education sectors, which will continue despite all financial and other odds created by the federal government,” he said while speaking to the participants of a welcome rally here on Sunday.

Swati, who arrived in his hometown Mansehra for the first time after being inducted into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on October 18, stated that the gravity flow water supply scheme had been finalised by the government with Saudi development funds but the federal government made false claims about it.

“This is our scheme of Rs18.5 billion and around 50 percent money is being contributed by the provincial government,” he said.

The CM’s aide further said that the establishment of the medical college, the first women’s University and the gravity water supply scheme were already reflected in the annual development programme of the provincial government.

The PTI divisional head in Hazara and MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan said that the federal government hatched conspiracies to ditch PTI and arrest its leaders but it met with disappointment.

“Our party’s chairman Imran Khan has been waging a jihad to pull the country out of the economic crunch and it is why people support him in his efforts,” he claimed.

A large convoy of vehicles received Swati at Hazara Motorway’s Qalandar Abad interchange and brought him to the Insaf Secretariat here.