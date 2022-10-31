Bridegroom kills brother over rifts on marriage rituals

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A bridegroom stabbed to death his younger brother in Khanokhel area in the limits of Kari Khaisur Police Station on Sunday.

Police and eyewitnesses said that Shahid, a bridegroom, and his brother Zahid exchanged harsh words over the rifts of rituals of marriage of the former in Khanokhel area.

During the course of arguments, they said that Zahid, 16, aimed the pistol at his elder brother but the elders intervened and settled the issue.

However, later Shahid found the opportunity and stabbed his younger brother with a knife, injuring him seriously. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan but later succumbed to his injuries.

The tragic incident turned the moment of enjoyment and happiness into gloom and moving scenes were witnessed when the coffin of the teenager was taken out from the home.