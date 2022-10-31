436 awarded degrees at UoP convocation

PESHAWAR: A total of 436 graduates were awarded degrees in the convocation of the University of Peshawar on Sunday.

Among them were 18 PhD and 34 MPhil/MS scholars. Some 30 students were also awarded gold medals for their outstanding performance during their studies.

The convocation was held at the spacious Convocation Hall of the university, where Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash was chief guest.

A physically impaired graduate of the Library and Information Sciences Department, Maheen, clinched a gold medal for her distinction in her studies and exams. She proved to be the real star of the event and the focus of attention for all those present in the hall. A great applause she received on receiving her degree and medal was worth seeing.

The chief guest, Kamran Khan Bangash, announced a special scholarship for the special graduate. She would receive a monthly stipend of Rs25,000 under the scholarship, announced the minister.

A large number of students and their parents participated in the ceremony. Vice-chancellor of the university Dr Mohammad Idrees presided over the convocation.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university Dr Zahid Anwar, deans of all the faculty and heads of the departments were also present on the occasion. Vice-Chancellor Islamia College University Prof Dr Gul Majeed Khan and Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar Prof Dr Jahan Bakht also participated in the convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister congratulated the graduates and their parents on accomplishment of a milestone in their academic career. He urged the graduates to focus their attention on research and become useful citizens.

Kamran said that education was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. He claimed that the government was taking every step to promote quality education.

However, he did not mention the financial and academic crisis prevailing in a number of universities of the province.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Idrees also spoke on the occasion. He presented a report of the performance of the university, which is the oldest and largest general university of the province.