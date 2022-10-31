Apca wants pension committee proposals implemented

MARDAN: All Pakistan Clerk Association (Apca) general secretary Aurangzeb Kashmiri demanded the federal government to immediately implement the recommendations of the Pay and Pension Commission and increase the house rent, medical and companion allowances by 100%.
Speaking to media persons, Kashmiri said that the recommendations of the Pay and Pension Commission have been presented to the federal government.
He argued that in the light of the recommendations, the salaries, medical and conveyance allowances of government departments’ employees should be increased. He added that the federal government had rejected the recommendations of the commission while the employees were facing a high inflation rate.
He said that due to the current inflation rate, utility bills and prices were on the rise. He argued that many employees did not pay their children’s school fees in current salaries. He demanded the government to implement the recommendations of the Pay and Pension Committee, otherwise government employees across the country would stage a long march towards Islamabad on November 8.
