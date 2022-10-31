Jamila Rehmani’s prayerful poetry

Duayeeya Nazmein is a beautifully written book. Jamila Reh­mani has created poems that speak to the heart and soul, and, if used as prayers, will lead you through each day. Several of the poems spoke to me personally and were just what I needed to read that day.

All persons should take time off their busy lives to connect with Allah, and they will find the offerings in this book can inspire and calm them, refresh their souls, and lead them to comfort.

The book has verses that come together for inspiration and reflection. Each poetic prayer is unique, as it brings you closer to enriching your link with Allah. This is a great inspirational book. Prayers and poems are very pertinent to daily life. I see this book as appropriate for people of all ages.

The book contains supplications in the form of poems that encourage, inspire and comfort your soul. It is an excellent book to use for reflection and meditation and it exalts those that read it. Let it warm your soul and give you long-lasting fulfillment in your life.

The warmth in Jamila Rehmani’s book of poetry immediately impressed me. The flow and wealth of her words and ideas are amazing. Great poetry is something you can read repeatedly just to be sure you are imbibing the truth of each word written by the poet and how it resonates in your world and opens new pathways.

One of the things I admire most about this book of beautiful poems is that it is pure. With that purity, the poems resound and the impression lasts, making the reader permanently changed for the better.

There is something about this book of poetry, which is persuasive, undeniably every single verse of it. The verses muster up something inside that relates to the readers on a very deep level and makes their hearts sing. Their hearts are touched in a new way, and their spirits rise.

This poetry is uniquely the voice of a deeply sensitive writer who is aware of the joyful aspects of life. There is an abundance of humility, innocence, wisdom, gratitude, pain, and rejoicing in these poems. The presence of this small volume of magic in my life enriches me.

The book gives the impression that life is a prayer. It catches you in the web Jamila Rehmani has woven in poetry to pull you into the intimacies of her prayerful life. The book is a beautiful gem by a gifted poet that you will find hard to put down.

Her poetry enriches readers’ prayer life by giving lines that lift up their hearts. Each poem is an appeal to Allah, all pretense stripped away, to hear us, to bear with our imperfections. Put simply, each is a prayer.