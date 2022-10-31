Profiteers, hoarders continue to fleece

Islamabad : Ever-increasing inflation has gripped the public from all sides and the prices of all items have been on a persistent rise but federal and provincial governments have left the public in a lurch. The local management of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have literally flopped to save the public from profiteers and hoarders.

One kilogram of onion was being sold at skyrocketing prices as per routine at Rs150, tomatoes at Rs220, and potatoes at Rs70 even in weekly bazaars on Sunday.

The price of dry milk for children has increased as a 400-gram dry milk pack is being sold at skyrocketing prices from Rs580 to Rs830. The companies have increased prices of children's milk by over 50 per cent but nobody was bothered about it. Interestingly, there was no need for government permission to increase the rates of any item. Profiteers and hoarders were free to increase the prices of any item.

High inflation has broken the back of the common man, who feels the political instability in the country is proving too costly for them. The majority of the people whom, The News interviewed on Sunday were of the view that political leadership whether present or past is least interested in problems faced by the common man. A survey conducted by ‘The News’ revealed that common citizens were passing through a difficult situation as they were not able even to purchase routine kitchen items. But, government functionaries were not paying heed to public-related issues resulting in profiteers increasing the prices of washing powder by Rs130 per kilogram and now one-kilogram of washing powder was selling at Rs500 against Rs370. A 900-gram tea pack prices by Rs250 from Rs1100 to Rs1350, shoe polish by 100 per cent on a pack from Rs185 to Rs370, packed milk by Rs30 from Rs190 to Rs220, soap by Rs25 on a medium size soap from Rs90 to Rs115, a medium size dish wash bar by Rs40 from Rs170 to Rs210, pamper pack is being sold at Rs2000, a 200 ml shampoo bottle is selling at Rs300 against Rs170.

One kilogram of garlic was being sold at Rs400 and peas at Rs400 in all weekly bazaars. The prices of ghee and cooking oil were also increasing with each passing day and 1-kilogram local (low quality) ghee was selling at Rs520 and branded (fine quality) at Rs550 to Rs570 while cooking oil at Rs600. One kilogram of mutton was selling at Rs1600 to Rs1800 and beef at Rs800 to Rs1000. The chicken is selling at Rs500 or Rs520. The local management seems to have literally failed to regularise the prices of all these items.

After ending the subsidy, a 20-kilogram ‘atta’ bag is being sold at Rs1300. This ‘atta’ was not available in open market shops. In open market shops, a 20-kilogram ‘atta’ bag is being sold in the range of Rs1600 to Rs2000.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to all walks of life have strongly protested against ever-increasing inflation and added that the common man was not able even to buy routine items now.

Shahzad Ahmed buying vegetables from Shamsabad Weekly Bazaar said who will save us. When a real saviour will appear in this country, he said. He said that I voted for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 2018 elections but this was my mistake. In 2018, I was buying 1 kilogram of ghee at Rs180 to Rs220 but now I am buying one-kilogram ghee at Rs580. “Imran Khan was the trendsetter of inflation culture in this country,” he strongly protested.