Eateries violate hygiene norms

Rawalpindi : Insects have a habit of falling inside the cooking utensils, food, or serving plates while devouring meals at some city eateries. Eatery owners, cooks, or workers, who are not new to these uninvited guests, often remove them and serve the food. On an off chance, they land on the plates.
“The city fathers claim that as they receive complaints, the concerned department ensures food inspectors swing into action, inspect the place, and slap fines on owners under relevant law. However, charging paltry amounts as fines do not serve as a strong deterrent for the violators,” says Shafqat Abbas. “Eateries do not use quality vegetables and store meat for weeks in cold storage. Visitors allege that hotels have been serving rotten meat to customers. When I contacted a food official he cited a shortage of staff as one of the key reasons for not conducting regular checks,” says Ashiq Hussain.
Pindiites are not new to veiled surprises in food ordered from their favourite eateries. They have spotted dead insects, cockroaches, and houseflies on their plates. They saw even rats in their kitchens. Media reports about soaring prices but they do not report the extra nutrition the eateries serve.
“Some eateries that advise people to eat fresh were found serving fried cockroaches. The situation is no different, rather worse, at unlicensed eateries. Though many patrons of these eateries proudly claim taste is because of hygiene, a glance inside the cooking area is enough to shock the strongest hearts,” says Shabbar Ali.
Duayeeya Nazmein is a beautifully written book. Jamila Rehmani has created poems that speak to the heart and soul,...
Islamabad : Ever-increasing inflation has gripped the public from all sides and the prices of all items have been on a...
Rawalpindi : The further fall in temperature in this region of the country expected in the next two to three weeks may...
Rawalpindi : Waste collectors are in a large number across city streets. They pick up materials of resale value such...
Islamabad : Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum chairman Muhammad Abdul Qadir expressed concern about the rising...
Rawalpindi: In order to provide free medical assistance and eye treatment to people of the area, Talent Groom Academy,...
Comments