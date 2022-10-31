Medical, eye camp today

Rawalpindi: In order to provide free medical assistance and eye treatment to people of the area, Talent Groom Academy, Chakri Road is going to organise a three day medical camp from November 1 to 3.

This will be seventh such medical camp organised by the academy initiated by its founder, Colonel Ibrar Hussain Shaheed in 2016. The academy bears all cost of the treatment. Dr Khalid Mahmood Dogar, an eye specialist and his team will check the eye patients and treat them, while general physicians will check general patients. Colonel Ibrar Hussain embraced martyrdom while serving for United Nations Mission in 2021.