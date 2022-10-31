Conference on children’s literature today

Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), in collaboration with Daira Ilm-o-Adab Pakistan, will host a three-day international conference titled Children’s Literature: Past, Present, and Future from today (Monday).
In the conference, national and international writers, scholars, researchers, and storytellers across the country are invited to present their literature, thoughts, and children-related literature.
The seminar will highlight salient features of children’s literature, including its significance and effectiveness, its development in Pakistani languages, international languages, and the 21st century. Moreover, the seminar would also hold discussions on children’s literature and the digital era, children’s interests and future possibilities, tradition and patriotism, and hurdles in children’s literature with practical solutions.
