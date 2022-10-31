Pakistan to urge rich nations to honour their pledges

Islamabad: Pakistan will urge the developed countries in upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference–COP27 to abide by the provisions of the Paris Agreement 2015, in which the industrialised countries had committed to mobilizing 100 billion dollar per year to support the developing countries on a climate action plan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will jointly chair the United Nations Climate Change Conference–CO­P27, along with President of Egypt Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, being held in Egypt’s Sharm-el-Sheikh from November 6-8. Becoming a vice president of the COP27 has been a global recognition for the efforts led by Pakistan over the urgent need for drastic measures to tackle the climate changes.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman along with eight other officials is making preparations to make this global climate summit a success and ensure the developed countries come forward and fulfil their pledges to help climate-hit countries bear the financial losses due to floods, droughts and other negative impacts of the climate change. An official said “The financial loss worth billions of dollars by devastating floods in Pakistan offers a strong case for climate-change reparations. In Pakistan, the monsoon rains are a lifeline but this year, they brought death, devastation, and disease.”