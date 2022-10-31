Feat for LUMS students

LAHORE:International Economic Forum of Americas held its annual Toronto Global Forum from October 17 to 19, 2022, where a team of five students from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) won the event’s case competition.

According to a press release, the group consisted of Abdul Sami, Raiya Momin, Schaff Mirza, Ahmed Jarar and was led by Sumraiz Ghumman. The competition consisted of undergraduate participants from all over the world, all of whom were required to come up with a novel solution for electric vehicle mining which would be both commercially viable as well as environmentally sustainable within five days. The winning team incorporated contemporary technologies such as Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE), geothermal energy, and blockchain in the value chain to achieve such a solution.