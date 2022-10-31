LDA plans to purchase Rs150m new vehicles

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to purchase 37 new vehicles worth Rs150 million.LDA’s governing body in its 5th meeting held recently approved a working paper presented for purchase of vehicles. The vehicles will include 10 vehicles upto 1000 CC, 20 vehicles upto 1300 CC and 7 vehicles upto 1600CC.

The approval of immediate purchase of the vehicles was allowed against budget allocation of Rs150.00 million in the approved budget for the financial year 2022-23.

The working paper claimed that LDA was performing its functions under LDA Act, 1975 (as amended in 2013) in Lahore Division. Its major functions include master planning, building and land use control, housing schemes, urban infrastructure development, etc. Such functions entail regular field assignments for monitoring, control and law enforcement besides execution of infrastructure development projects.

It said aggressive budgetary targets for revenue receipts were fixed in the approved budget to meet non-development and development expenditures.The working paper said the officers/officials have to travel for discharging their duties, therefore, efficient mobility was the basic requirement for swift processing of client's applications, redressing grievances of public, implementation of Master Plan, removal of encroachments, effective building and land use control, taking action against illegal housing schemes, better resource generation and other projects.

The working paper revealed that only 152 vehicles were available in the fleet of Lahore Development Authority and there was shortage of 290 vehicles.“Due to shortage of vehicles, many officers working in BS-18 and above were deprived of such facility despite having entitlement,” the paper said.

Vehicles for officials and LDA police contingent staff were not sufficient. Similarly, protocol vehicles for foreign delegations were not available, it added.Many vehicles are very old and being utilised after extensive repair. Seven new vehicles of LDA were taken over by S&GAD some two years back. Shortage of vehicles either due to austerity measures or due to ban has adversely affected smooth mobility of officers, enforcing writ of the authority and controlling illegal commercialisation and encroachment, the paper said. No special instructions / notification regarding austerity or ban on purchase of vehicles for the year 2022-23 are in field so far. Even otherwise, LDA procures the vehicles from its own sources and no funding is required from the Finance Department.