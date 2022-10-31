Rescue 1122 earns distinction for Pakistan, says CM

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has felicitated the team of Punjab Rescue 1122 service on the third birthday of their United Nations certification on Sunday.

He said that the certification being awarded to the Rescue 1122 team by the UN INSARAG is a distinction for Pakistan. He revealed that the Rescue 1122 team has become the first certified team of South Asia. He stated that this team is certified to hold the capability to give quick response on the national and international tragic occurrences adding that the Rescue 1122 team is imparting training to the national as well as international search and rescue teams.

He apprised that the urban search and rescue teams of 36 districts of Punjab have been established according to the guidelines of UN INSARAG. He stated that DG and every worker of Rescue 1122 played their vigorous role for attaining this success and achievement.

Chief Minister stated that the Rescuers always remain ready to serve the grief-stricken humanity adding that the services being rendered by the Rescue 1122 during the recent flood remained praiseworthy.

Meanwhile, former Member National Assembly (MNA) Mian Tariq Mehmood and ticket-holder Mian Hassan Yousaf Advocate called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the CM office, here on Sunday.

They presented him Rs 10 million cheque for the CM flood relief fund. The CM thanked Mian Tariq Mehmood over the financial assistance for the flood-affectees. He said the affluent persons should generously provided financial assistance to the flood-affected people, adding that the Punjab government was doing rehabilitation work from its own resources and from the donations of philanthropists.