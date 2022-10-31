Yasir’s 10-wicket haul leads Balochistan to win

LAHORE: Yasir Shah’s fifth 10-wicket haul handed Balochistan their second win of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 as they defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by seven wickets at the Multan Cricket Stadium on the fourth and final day of round six.

The Test leg-spinner recorded his second five-wicket haul in the match by adding three more scalps to his tally on Sunday. He returned with figures of five for 115 as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - after fighting 92 and 61 from Kamran Ghulam and Sahibzada Farhan, respectively - were bowled out for 324, setting a target of 53 for Balochistan. In the first innings, Yasir had taken five wickets for 57.

Balochistan overhauled the target in 4.2 overs as Haseebullah made 16-ball 23 and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai smashed two fours and a six in his unbeaten 12-ball 16.

The other two contests ended in draw.

Wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir’s fascinating 149 helped Northern avoid a follow-on against Southern Punjab. Northern began the day with only one wicket in hand and had to score 33 more runs to avoid follow-on.

Rohail, who was unbeaten on 100, added 49 to his score. Overall, he hit 23 fours and two sixes in his 297-ball innings and with his dismissal, Northern’s innings ended at the score of 388.

Mubasir Khan picked up five wickets for 115 as Southern Punjab ended the day and match on 261 for seven.

Mubasir now has joint second most wickets (22 with Mohammad Ali of Central Punjab) in the tournament and is the leading bowler for Northern.

Usman Salahuddin made his second century of the match – his 26th overall – as he returned unbeaten on 100 off 154 (10 fours and a six), while Hasan Ali’s bat continued to smash boundaries. The Southern Punjab captain spanked 57 off 39 – in which he hit five sixes and four fours. He had smashed 38-ball 52 (again five sixes and four fours) in the first innings.

Aamir Yamin topped up his first innings five-wicket haul with four for 73 as the contest between Central Punjab and Sindh at the Pindi Cricket Stadium also ended in a draw. Saad Khan converted his overnight 139 into 161 as Sindh were bowled out for 219 in 113.3 overs.

Central Punjab batted for 37 overs in which they lost two wickets for 90. Abid Ali made 42 and Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 29.

Balochistan 487-7d, 142.3 overs (Hussain Talat 112, Haseebullah 100 not out, Asad Shafiq 88, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 59, Haris Sohail 42, Imam-ul-Haq 33; Sajid Khan 3-155) and 53-3, 4.2 overs (Haseebullah 23, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 16 not out; Ihsanullah 2-35)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 215 all out, 64.1 overs (Sajid Khan 68, Sahibzada Farhan 62, Waqar Ahmed 24; Yasir Shah 5-54, Akif Javed 3-59) and 324 all out, 106.1 overs (Kamran Ghulam 92, Sahibzada Farhan 61, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 43 not out, Waqar Ahmed 36, Rehan Afridi 36, Israrullah 31; Yasir Shah 5-105, Kashif Bhatti 3-59, Akif Javed 2-64).