Pakistan win World Youth Scrabble Cup

KARACHI: Ali Salman of Pakistan has won the Pharm-Evo World Youth Scrabble Cup 2022.

Madhav Kamath of India and Hasham Hadi Khan of Pakistan grabbed the second and third positions, respectively.

The top 10 players played 14 games each in the final round. Ali, 16, won the title with a spread score of 850. Madhav won 9 games and was second with a spread of 800.

By the number of points, Pakistan claimed the first position. This is the fourth time that Pakistan have won this championship.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Director Youth Programme Pakistan Scrabble Association Tariq Pervez said the tournament progressed in an unexpected manner. Initially it was dominated by the players of India and Sri Lanka, but Pakistan staged a comeback in the later rounds to win the championship.