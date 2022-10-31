Stage set for Asian Open Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: Athletes from eighteen countries have reached Islamabad while India has expressed its inability to be part of the 4th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship (G2) that gets into action at the Liaquat Gymnasium from Tuesday (November 1).

Lt Col (rtd) Waseem Ahmad Janjua, president of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, in a pre-tournament press conference on Sunday highlighted the salient features of the Championship, which the country is hosting for the very first time.

“As many as 18 countries including Pakistan are to compete in the Championship. We also invited India.

Initially, they accepted the invitation but withdrew from the event just recently,” said Waseem who was flanked by CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed, and Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Mansoor Ahmed.

He said that never before had such a huge number of athletes assembled in Pakistan. “The best of Asian taekwondo players have gathered here for the Championship. These are no ordinary days in Pakistan.

The PSB is making all-out efforts to help us out,” he added.

Around 10,000 security personnel have already arrived at the Sports Complex to maintain law and order during PTI’s long march.

“We have received special instructions from the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari to make all possible efforts to help out the federation in its efforts to make the event a success,” PSB DDG Mansoor Ahmad said.

He said that every effort had been made to make athletes feel comfortable during their training and competition.

Athletes have arrived from Afghanistan, Albania, Bahrain, Egypt, Great Britain, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Oman, Sri Lanka, Syria, WT Refugees, the UAE, the US, Somalia, and Bahrain.

Since it is an open Asian event, athletes from other parts of the world can also participate.

Waseem said more than 100 technical officials have also arrived from different parts of the world to officiate in the event. “Combaxx Sports, the World Taekwondo Federation, the Pakistan Sports Board and the Ministry of IPC have made this happen. I am also thankful to sponsors for their support,” he said.