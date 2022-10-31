Teams prefer to chase, says Finch

BRISBANE: Australia won the T20 World Cup a year ago with a “bat second” strategy, but captain Aaron Finch said Sunday they could change their tactics for their crucial game against a confident Ireland in Brisbane.
“Teams generally prefer to chase,” Finch told reporters after training under blue skies ahead of Monday’s Group 1 clash at Brisbane’s famous Gabba ground.
“But I´m definitely not against batting first,” he said, knowing that forecasters have predicted a 30 percent chance of rain during Monday’s night’s match.
“Batting second, you tend to back into your innings. Batting first, you can probably be a little bit more free-wheeling,” he said.
“I think what we´ve seen is that teams, if you can put enough pressure on, if you can put a decent enough total and force teams to go hard against a quality bowling attack with a little bit of movement, it’s really difficult.”
“I think we know if we play pretty much near our best that we´re going to be able to compete with anybody here,” Delany told reporters at the Gabba.
“But I think the guys have shown throughout this tournament that we can mix it with the best. Definitely have confidence in the guys to take it on.”
