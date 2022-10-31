 
Monday October 31, 2022
Gas crisis

October 31, 2022

Gas shortages will pose a big challenge for Pakistan. The Ukraine-Russia war has created gas supply problems. Many analysts believe that this winter is going to be the worst as the situation remains the same. People have to face a tough time during the winter season as it is expected to be the worst.

People are dependent on expensive gas to meet their needs. The government has to take action for tackling this issue.

Tayab Jummah

Turbat

