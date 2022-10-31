 
Monday October 31, 2022
Limited awareness

October 31, 2022

Several polo matches are being organized by two different organizations to raise awareness about breast cancer. Polo is a game of the elite; who is going to close the care gap for the majority of our women who reside in rural areas?

What are we doing to inform them about breast cancer and how are we facilitating them in accessing early diagnosis and treatment?

Mariam Khan

Lahore

