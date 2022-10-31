 
close
Monday October 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Tackling malaria

October 31, 2022

Malaria cases have seen a sharp increase in various parts of the country. Many people, including children, are falling prey to this disease. The authorities have not taken any action to contain the spread of this lethal disease.

Arshid Malang

Dandar

Comments