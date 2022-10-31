High prices

The rising inflation has made the life of an ordinary person quite difficult. Fixed-income groups like the salaried, labourers and pensioners have been hit the hardest. For them, even the commodities of basic necessities like wheat, pulses, grains, vegetables, etc are getting out of reach. A small increase in prices disturbs their budget.

The government should tackle this problem in the best possible way. Hoarders and black marketers should be dealt with severely. Taxes on basic necessities should be reduced to bring down the huge gaps between the wholesale and the retail prices. Decision-makers should always keep the working class in mind while drafting policies.

Zunairah Sheikh

Karachi