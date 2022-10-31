 
Monday October 31, 2022
Newspost

What Khan says

October 31, 2022

This is how Imran Khan sounds to me when he gives speeches to his supporters: I have launched a march for ‘real freedom’. ‘Your’ sacrifice is needed for bringing me into power. Even though Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the province where my party is in power, is neck-deep in foreign debt, I promise we will make independent policies for Pakistan. Teachers have no right in the province – it is for their own good – but we, in the name of jihad, can burn trees and destroy public property. My blind followers must know that I have everything and I do not need power to amass wealth, but I also started selling state gifts as soon as I took charge. Here I am asking people to reveal their hidden assets, and behind the scenes I am selling the state gifts. Corruption increased during my tenure. But I am not ashamed of this; I am blaming my political opponents for being the biggest thieves.

All electables are in my party; my audio leak revealed that I played the cipher card without any regard for national interests; I make vulgar comments about women – especially those who oppose me, and yet I am competent enough to wage jihad and release the country out of the clutches of foreign powers (though they can give expensive cars to KP and I can use them to spread my point of view in the US.)

Bashaam Bachani

Hyderabad

