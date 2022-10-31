 
Monday October 31, 2022
Newspost

Winter is coming

October 31, 2022

Thousands of people in Karachi are homeless. They have no place to go, and so sleep on footpaths. The winter season is coming soon, and it is our responsibility to help them. They are helpless people who should be provided with shelter, food and clothes. It is time to donate some winter clothes and food to these people.

Sumaira Iqbal

Karachi

