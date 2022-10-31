Winter is coming

Thousands of people in Karachi are homeless. They have no place to go, and so sleep on footpaths. The winter season is coming soon, and it is our responsibility to help them. They are helpless people who should be provided with shelter, food and clothes. It is time to donate some winter clothes and food to these people.
Sumaira Iqbal
Karachi
This refers to the letter, ‘Lights out’ by Irfan Hussain. The K-Electric spokesperson clarifies that unannounced...
Gas shortages will pose a big challenge for Pakistan. The Ukraine-Russia war has created gas supply problems. Many...
Unfortunately, since the creation of Pakistan, the country has not witnessed political stability. A country will lose...
Several polo matches are being organized by two different organizations to raise awareness about breast cancer. Polo...
Malaria cases have seen a sharp increase in various parts of the country. Many people, including children, are falling...
The rising inflation has made the life of an ordinary person quite difficult. Fixed-income groups like the salaried,...
Comments