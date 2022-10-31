Education woes

The School Education and Literacy Department (SELD), Sindh has taken a good decision for the betterment of the province’s education sector. The vacant posts of taluka education officers (TEO) and assistant education officers (AEO) will now be filled through the combined competitive examination (CCE). This is a great step taken by the Sindh government to improve education.
Unfortunately, the Balochistan government does not take such initiatives that can play a big role in improving the education sector here. It is important that the Balochistan education minister follow in the footsteps of the Sindh education minister. All citizens should have access to quality education.
Ahmed Ali Korar
Naseerabad
