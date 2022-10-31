Lifestyle hazards

According to the WHO representative in Pakistan, the country’s children and women are facing acute healthcare dangers. Surprisingly, instead of something like infectious disease posing this danger, it is their lifestyle that is leading to such warnings. Figures presented at a recent conference in Islamabad show that, while nearly 50 per cent of Pakistani children face stunting and others are acutely malnourished, 6-8 per cent of school age children are obese. This is a result of unhealthy eating habits and also a sedentary lifestyle. Almost 50 per cent of women in the country are either obese or overweight. This is an extraordinarily high figure and suggests women have little access to opportunities to exercise or live healthier lifestyles.

The fact that so many children in the country suffer from ill health brought on by the way they live suggests a need for a mass awareness campaign combined with programmes to ensure infants and children receive adequate food. This would also mean providing mothers better nutrition to avoid anaemia and other conditions which contribute to the poor health of young children. According to the WHO, the situation in Pakistan is part of a wider global problem; around the world 55 million deaths occur due to diseases linked to lifestyle. These include diabetes, cardiac problems, hypertension and other life-threatening conditions. Alarmingly, due to the lack of physical activity, 500 million people are likely to develop such diseases by 2030.

The problem points to a challenging life in a changing world where even in developed countries healthcare can be difficult to access, particularly for lower-income groups. At the same time, more and more people spend much of their free time on activities linked to screens rather than outdoors or in active pursuits. Programmes promoting activity amongst young people have been developed in a number of countries including the UK. However far more needs to be done everywhere and in Pakistan we need to consider how the rate of obesity and stunting reflects the unequal life of people and the way they live. Unless we attempt to promote sports and other physical activity among school and college students, the rate of obesity will continue to increase while the massive problem of stunting and wasting too has to be addressed at the governmental level so that our children can at least look towards a healthier future.