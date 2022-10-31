Girl who was injured a month ago in Korangi explosion dies

A 10-year-old girl, Amina, who had suffered burn injuries a month ago due to an explosion in a house in Korangi’s 100 Quarters, died during treatment on Sunday, raising the number of deaths in the family to eight.
An explosion had taken place in an underground water tank in the house on September 19 due to accumulation of explosive gas. As a result, nine members of the family suffered burn injuries. Seven of them had died earlier during treatment.
The body of the deceased girl was handed over to her extended relatives. The last member of the family is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Two armed men robbed a tailor’s shop in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Sunday. The shop where the incident took...
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has expressed grief at the death of private television channel reporter...
Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday said Islam did not oppose modern education and it...
Six people, including a girl, were injured in various firing incidents in parts of the city on Sunday. Robbers shot...
Five people, including two children and a woman, were injured when a house collapsed in the Metroville area in SITE on...
The complaint cell of the Sindh Governor House has been made functional again and concerned citizens can now lodge...
Comments