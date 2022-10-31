Girl who was injured a month ago in Korangi explosion dies

A 10-year-old girl, Amina, who had suffered burn injuries a month ago due to an explosion in a house in Korangi’s 100 Quarters, died during treatment on Sunday, raising the number of deaths in the family to eight.

An explosion had taken place in an underground water tank in the house on September 19 due to accumulation of explosive gas. As a result, nine members of the family suffered burn injuries. Seven of them had died earlier during treatment.

The body of the deceased girl was handed over to her extended relatives. The last member of the family is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.