Sharjeel expresses grief at reporter’s death during PTI march

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has expressed grief at the death of private television channel reporter Sadaf Naeem in an unfortunate incident during the ongoing long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
In his condolence statement, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family, saying that the Sindh government shared the pain of the late Sadaf’s family. Memon remarked that journalists performed their responsibilities in difficult situations without caring for their lives. He eulogised the late reporter for her dedication to her work, and termed her death a heart-rending incident. The information minister prayed for the departed soul and her family.
