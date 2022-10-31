Islam encourages literacy and research, says Naeemur Rehman

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday said Islam did not oppose modern education and it encouraged literacy, research and progress.

He expressed these views while addressing a three-day workshop for female students held at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the Karachi JI headquarters, organised by the Islami Jamiat Taalbat. Speaking on the occasion, he said Islam was a complete code of life that provided guidelines for all spheres of life.

Contrary to capitalism that deepened the line between the rich and poor by helping the rich become more and more rich and pushing the poor towards extreme poverty, he said, the Islamic system did not encourage people to become poorer or helpless as it wanted everyone to progress with the support of a social system.

He added that the Islamic system of governance ensured equal educational opportunities for all. The JI leader urged the female students to focus on their studies and play their due role for society. He encouraged them to raise awareness about the need for an Islamic system of governance in the country.

Talking about the political atmosphere of Karachi, he remarked that some reliable polls showed the popularity of the JI had been increasing tremendously. JI women wing leader Asma Safeer and others also addressed the event, in which a large number of female students from colleges, universities and other professional institutes participated.