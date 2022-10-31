Six injured in firing incidents

Six people, including a girl, were injured in various firing incidents in parts of the city on Sunday. Robbers shot and injured a 40-year-old man, Khalil, son of Inayat Ali, in the Komori Goth area of Manghopir for offering resistance during mugging. They escaped after stealing cash and mobile phone from the injured.

The wounded man was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said his condition was critical. In a similar incident, armed motorcyclist armed men shot and injured 20-year-old Asif during a robbery bid in Landhi. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In another incident, 22-year-old Iqbal, son of Fazal Haq, was injured by unidentified suspects in North Karachi. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A seven-year-old girl, Iqra, daughter of Abdul Ghaffar, was injured in a mysterious firing incident in the Pirabad area. She was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to the police, the girl was shot in her leg. Further investigations are under way. Separately, two persons were shot and injured during a clash in Mianwali Colony within the limits of the Pirabad police station. They were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A case has been registered.