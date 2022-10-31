Five injured as house collapses in SITE

Five people, including two children and a woman, were injured when a house collapsed in the Metroville area in SITE on Sunday. The house was built on a hill in Metroville. It collapsed and its rubble fell on another house under construction.

Following the incident, rescuers and law enforcers reached the scene and pulled out people buried under the debris who were transported to a nearby hospital. The injured included a woman and two children who lived in the house that collapsed. The other two injured were labourers employed at the under-construction house.