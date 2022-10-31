Five injured as house collapses in SITE

Five people, including two children and a woman, were injured when a house collapsed in the Metroville area in SITE on Sunday. The house was built on a hill in Metroville. It collapsed and its rubble fell on another house under construction.
Following the incident, rescuers and law enforcers reached the scene and pulled out people buried under the debris who were transported to a nearby hospital. The injured included a woman and two children who lived in the house that collapsed. The other two injured were labourers employed at the under-construction house.
Two armed men robbed a tailor’s shop in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Sunday. The shop where the incident took...
A 10-year-old girl, Amina, who had suffered burn injuries a month ago due to an explosion in a house in Korangi’s...
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has expressed grief at the death of private television channel reporter...
Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday said Islam did not oppose modern education and it...
Six people, including a girl, were injured in various firing incidents in parts of the city on Sunday. Robbers shot...
The complaint cell of the Sindh Governor House has been made functional again and concerned citizens can now lodge...
