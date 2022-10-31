IGP decides to beef up security of Chinese nationals in Sindh

A high-level law and order meeting chaired by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday discussed matters related to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, upcoming defence exhibition in Karachi, distribution of Talaash devices and police investigation department.

The meeting was held at the Central Police Office (CPO). Officials said the IGP issued relevant instructions after it was unanimously decided to make the security of the experts and Chinese staff associated with various CPEC projects in the province foolproof as per the contingency plan.

The police chief said the police force should also access Chinese sponsors, stakeholders and representatives in the province outside the CPEC, and raise awareness regarding ensuring the security of the Chinese and other foreigners in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP). He said security responsibilities of Chinese nationals in the non-CPEC projects would be assigned directly to the respective sponsors as per the SOP. He instructed all the district SSPs to prepare lists of Chinese nationals working in the province from the security point of view, and mention details of their sponsors.

IGP Memon was informed that 74 Talaash devices had been given to Karachi while 37 to other districts of Sindh to make police operational measures effective. He issued directives for establishing a committee under the leadership of the DIG investigation to improve matters and action plans of the investigation department.

The Karachi police was also directed in the meeting to ensure foolproof security measures on the occasion of the defense exhibition Ideas 2022 to be held at the Expo Centre Karachi in November.