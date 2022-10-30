149 killed in Seoul Halloween crush: authorities

Rescue officials and police gather in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022, after a Halloween crush which left at least 120 people dead. —AFP/ Anthony WALLACE

SEOUL: At least 149 people were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said.

A further 150 people were injured in the melee in Seoul’s Itaewon district, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene, a British wire service reported.

Many of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, the officials said.

It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted Covid restrictions and social distancing. Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.

Some witnesses described the crowd becoming increasingly unruly and agitated as the evening deepened. The incident took place at about 10:20pm (1320 GMT).

“A number of people fell during a Halloween festival, and we have a large number of casualties,” Choi said. Many of those killed were near a nightclub.

Many of the victims were women in their twenties, Choi said.

A local fire official described the emergency as a presumed stampede, but the investigation is just beginning. Few details on specific injuries were provided. Yonhap News Agency reported dozens of people suffered from cardiac arrest and trouble breathing.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes moments before the surge, with the police on hand in anticipation of the Halloween event at times having trouble maintaining control of the crowds.

Moon Ju-young, 21, said there were clear signs of trouble in the alleys before the incident.

“It was at least more than 10 times crowded than usual,” he told Reuters.

Social media footage showed hundreds of people packed in the narrow, sloped alley crushed and immobile as emergency officials and police tried to pull them to free.