Pakistani youth increasingly becoming vulnerable to anxiety: experts

SUKKUR: Pakistani youth are increasingly becoming vulnerable to stress and anxiety as over 34 percent of them suffer from the mental disorder of anxiety, the experts said.

Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Khairpur Medical College, Khairpur Mirs on Saturday organised a workshop on ‘Stress Management’ for the faculty and students. Dr Haresh Kumar Makhija, head of Psychiatry department KMC Khairpur, Dr Ghulam Rasool Rind, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry in Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur spoke on the occasion, saying that mental, physical, emotional and behavioral reactions are the signs of stress.

They said majority of people (72.2pc) cited increased stress and 51.3 percent cited physical/ emotional trauma as the main causes of depression, adding that the most popularly associated symptoms were sadness (53.3pc), irritability (53.3pc), inability to perform daily tasks (52.8pc), and changes in sleeping patterns (52pc).

The participants believed depression to be best treated by talking to someone trustworthy were 59.5 percent, praying to God (56.5pc) and consulting a psychologist/psychiatrist (52.3pc).

The experts called upon the people to manage stress through exercise, meditation, relaxation exercises, writing, time-management strategies, aromatherapy and others.