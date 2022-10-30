Sherry tops list of global leaders shaping climate agenda at COP27

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has been placed at top of the list among nine global leaders, who formed the climate agenda at the COP27 summit.

In a release by Climate Home News, an international journalistic organisation working on climate journalism, these nine global figures would form the agenda of the 27th conference of parties (COP27) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held in Egypt and would be the center of attention in the Climate Summit.

Federal Minister Sherry Rehman is the first to inform the world about the scale, damages and challenges of floods, said the Climate Home News. The climate journalism forum underlined that the federal minister would play a key role in advancing the new series of Climate Fund.

According to the organisation, Pakistan will be at the forefront in presenting its demands in the 27th COP moot, wherein some 197 countries around the world will participate in the climate summit in Egypt.

From Pakistan’s Climate Minister Sherry Rehman to Egypt’s Mahmoud Mohieldin, here are the people to watch at the Cop27 climate summit: Climate victim defender: Sherry Rehman, Activist diplomat: Jennifer Morgan, Voice for justice: Vanessa Nakate, Financial system: Mahmoud Mohieldin, Gas enthusiast: Macky Sall, Clean power hustler: William Ruto, Debt swap champion: Gustavo Petro, Methane controller: John Kerry and Quiet deal-maker: Xie Zhenhua.

Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said “there are resources for the developed nations to go on wars but not for saving human lives as their response is slow in the case of Pakistan and other natural calamity-stricken nations.”

The federal minister said this while briefing the media on the findings of the PDNA Report, launched earlier at the Planning Ministry, which was a finalised and important document based on the joint surveys conducted by the federal government with the provinces.

Senator Rehman said, “The federal government will also launch the rehabilitation plan in 4-5 days that will cover the key aspects of revival efforts to ensure sustainable relocation of the affected communities.” The minister added that some 90 districts remained calamity-hit and it was revealed after the joint survey results which were partnered by World Bank, other donor agencies and development partners.

The provinces also gave their input and recommendations in the PDNA, she added. She said the fact sheet clearly stated that one out of seven Pakistanis were affected due to the recent monster floods whereas four million children were out of health services. “We are going to enter the recovery and rehabilitation phase, and as per the PDNA the combined total losses accounted of Rs3.3 trillion, damages of Rs3.2 trillion and needs of Rs3.4 trillion. All ministries and provinces worked with the development partners to collate the date and compile these figures.”