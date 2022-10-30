 
close
Sunday October 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

DDWP okays 14 uplift schemes

By APP
October 30, 2022

LAHORE: Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) Saturday approved 14 developmental schemes of various sectors.

These schemes were approved in the meeting presided over by Commissioner Lahore division Muhammad Ali Jan, at his office.

Comments