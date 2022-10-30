PMLN MPA says PTI has entered blind alley

PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the province Ikhtiar Wali said on Saturday that Imran Khan would not be allowed to attack the security institutions of the country.

In a statement about the present situation, he said the PTI chief had become a “security risk” after what he called “his anti-state narratives”.

He said that only a few thousands of people were there out of a population of millions, and that too “he (Imran) had rented for fulfilling his nefarious desires of hitting the institutions” - while referring to the PTI’’s long march heading towards Islamabad from Lahore.

“Imran is marching on the road with his failures and fake statements by lodging unethical and illogical narratives that have badly damaged the sanctity of institutions,” he said.

He said the PTI chairman was making his last effort to hide the incompetence he displayed during his four-year tenure as the prime minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had entered a blind alley and Imran would return empty-handed, Ikhtiar Wali said.