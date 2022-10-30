Efforts on to search bodies of drowned family members

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Navy on Saturday joined the Rescue 1122 operation being carried out to search the bodies of seven people, six of them family members, who drowned after their car plunged into the Indus River in Upper Kohistan last week.

“The divers of five districts are taking part in the search operation in the Indus River and now the Pakistan Navy’s scuba divers have also joined us,” Abdul Rahman, the Rescue 1122 official of Upper Kohistan, told reporters.

He said that Rescue teams from Peshawar, Nowshera, Mansehra, Shangla and Upper Kohistan were taking part in the search operation but heavy boulders and mud in the Indus River were hampering the efforts to find the bodies.

“Now the scuba divers of the Pakistan Navy are also taking part in the operation,” Rahman said. He said the local police and divers were extending all possible help to their teams at various points.

The official said that the family of one Nisar Khan had started their journey from Lower Dir on September 19 for Gilgit and had gone missing after entering Kohistan when their car plunged into the Indus River.

“Besides Nisar Khan, his wife, 25, mother 50, sister 22 and an aunt and her two-year old daughter drowned in the river and are still missing,” he said.

Rahman said the director general Rescue 1122, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was in touch with teams making efforts to recover the bodies.