KP reports 253 dengue cases in single day

PESHAWAR: An official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department said on Saturday that 253 new dengue cases had emerged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 24 hours.

Discussing the issue, he said the number of dengue patients in KP had reached 18,136, while 21 more dengue patients had been admitted in various hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said that Peshawar reported the highest number of 99 new dengue cases, increasing the total number of cases to 7,425 in the district, while 58 cases of dengue were reported in Mardan, thereby the total number of cases rose to 3,614 in Mardan.

He said that 31 cases of dengue had been reported in Haripur, increasing the total number of cases to 901; 32 cases of dengue were reported in Bannu, 11 from Karak, 7 each from Charsadda and Lakki Marwat. He said there had been 15 deaths from dengue in the province so far.