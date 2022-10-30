Power feeder approved to electrify Lakki hospital

LAKKI MARWAT: The government has approved a project to install a separate power feeder in the 132KV Tajazai grid station and lay out Express Power Line to electrify the District Headquarters Hospital.

An official of the district administration said that massive loadshedding was a major problem hindering provision of quality healthcare to patients at the hospital.

He added that after a formal request, Pesco forwarded the case to the authorities concerned for approval and a work order may be issued soon to launch work on installation of a new power feeder, for which the district administration deposited over Rs11 million.

The district headquarters complex, housing the offices of government departments, would also get uninterrupted electricity from the new power feeder.

“The health authorities as well as local residents had repeatedly requested the district administration to use its influence and ensure supply of uninterrupted electricity to the hospital. After a formal request by local administration, PESCO Executive Engineer Operation Fida Muhammad Mehsud forwarded the case to higher authorities concerned for approval,” he added.

The official said that the construction directorate of PESCO would issue a work order to launch work on installation of a new power feeder as the district administration had deposited a huge chunk of over Rs11 million for it.