Misuse of antibiotics may cost over 10m lives by 2050: speakers

TIMERGARA: Speakers at a one-day workshop here on Saturday expressed the fear that more than 10 million people might lose their lives by 2050 if misuse of antibiotics was not checked.

At the end held in District Headquarter Hospital Timergara, the speakers observed that worldwide a total of 6.5 million people lost their lives due to the current the Covid-19 pandemic but the number of fatalities could go even higher in case the improper use of antibiotics was not controlled.

They said extra, improper and misuse of antibiotics jeopardises the usefulness of essential drugs. The speakers were of the view that misuses of antibiotics were primary causes of increase in drug-resistant bacteria in humans and animals.

The Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, DHQ Hospital, organised the workshop with the theme “Emergence of multidrug resistance organisms,” which was attended by doctors, paramedics and a large number of healthcare professionals.

Prominent among those spoke on the occasion include senior physician Dr Shoaib Ahmad, orthopaedic surgeon DHQ hospital Timergara Dr Waqar Alam, Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal from Swat, Prof Dr Syed Khalid Mehmood from Agha Khan university Karachi, Prof Dr Faez Ali Shah from LRH Peshawar, assistant professor Dr Yasir Iqbal from Swat, Dr Amir Khan from Shaukat Khanum Hospital Peshawar, Dr Zafar Ayaz, Dr Rafiq Shah and pharmacist Dr Yousaf Khan.

They said every time a person takes antibiotics, sensitive bacteria might be killed, but resistant ones might be left to grow and multiply, adding that unnecessary antibiotics had to be curtailed urgently as antibiotic use was alarmingly high both in humans and animals in Pakistan.

Approximately, 70-90pc of patients for viral upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) were prescribed antibiotics unnecessarily that were mostly self-limiting and the resistant infections due to these “superbugs” were causing thousands of deaths and hospitalisation each year.

The speakers suggested that the government must take practical steps to curtail misuse of antibiotics and implement the already existing laws in this regard.

It was not yet too late to reduce the impact of AMR and we want to highlight that all healthcare professionals and the public have a part to play in preserving the effectiveness of antibiotics, they said adding that by reducing the spread of infections and changing how we produce, prescribe and use these medicines, the impact and limit the spread of antibiotic resistance could be reduced.