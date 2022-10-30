KP govt boosting industrial activities to generate jobs: CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the provincial government introduced reforms and took measures to boost investment and industrial activities.

He added the industrial activities generated livelihood opportunities and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would play a vital role in strengthening the national economy in the near future.

In a statement issued here from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Mahmood Khan said the government was taking short-term, mid-term and long-term measures to promote investment in different sectors.

“New economic zones are being established to accelerate industrial activities and revive sick industrial units to generate livelihood opportunities,” he said.

He added the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was strengthening road infrastructure by constructing motorways, highways and other roads for easy and timely transportation of industrial products, which were imperative for the promotion of business and trade.

The government’s initiatives to this end included construction of Swat Motorway, Extension of Swat Motorway, Dir Motorway and Peshawar-Di Khan Motorway, which would have a significant role in making the province a transit hub for national and regional trade, he said.

During the last four years, around 1,445 kilometres of new roads were constructed and 2,640 kilometres of roads were rehabilitated while 49 bridges were also constructed.

The chief minister clarified that the provincial government was promoting the industrial sector in accordance with contemporary needs and was extending all possible facilities to investors to provide them with a conducive and friendly environment.

He said his government was taking steps to develop tourism as an industry in the province.

“Construction of access roads to tourism spots, establishment of integrated tourism zones, establishment of facilitation centres for tourists and other initiatives are being taken, ‘’ he said.

About 71 development schemes have been reflected in the current Annual Development Programme to ensure development of the industrial sector on a sustainable basis.

During the last four years, a number of new economic zones have been established, including Jalozai Economic Zone, Nowshera Economic Zone (extension), D.I Khan Economic Zone, Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Chitral Economic Zone, Hattar Special Economic Zone, Bannu Economic Zone, Ghazi Economic Zone and Mohmand Economic Zone. Additionally, Daraband Special Economic Zone, Salt and Gypsum City Karak, Buner Economic Zone, Katlang Economic Zone and Mansehra Economic Zone will also be launched soon.

An investment of around Rs338 billion has been made in existing and new economic zones wherein 167 sick industrial units have been revived.

In order to promote international investment in the province, 44 MoUs worth $8.0 billion were signed at Dubai Expo 2020 following the formal agreements with various investment companies.