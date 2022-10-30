Somalia car bombs kill at least nine

MOGADISHU: At least nine people, including children, died on Saturday in twin car bomb attacks targeting Somalia´s education ministry in the capital Mogadishu, security officers and witnesses said.

Two cars packed with explosives were detonated minutes apart near the busy Zobe junction and followed by gunfire,

“I was among the first security officers to reach the area, I saw dead bodies of nine people most of them civilians including women and children,” said security officer Ahmed Ali, adding that dozens had been wounded.