Somalia car bombs kill at least nine

MOGADISHU: At least nine people, including children, died on Saturday in twin car bomb attacks targeting Somalia´s education ministry in the capital Mogadishu, security officers and witnesses said.
Two cars packed with explosives were detonated minutes apart near the busy Zobe junction and followed by gunfire,
“I was among the first security officers to reach the area, I saw dead bodies of nine people most of them civilians including women and children,” said security officer Ahmed Ali, adding that dozens had been wounded.
LONDON: The head of the British Royal Navy has announced a probe after several whistle-blowers made allegations of...
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s president settled scores with political opponents as he prepared to leave office, criticizing...
BERGAN, Switzerland: The world´s longest passenger train -- an assembly of 100 connected coaches measuring nearly two...
MOSCOW: The Russian navy on Saturday thwarted a drone attack on the Sevastopol port, home to Moscow´s Black Sea Fleet...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish meteorologists said on Saturday they had recorded the country´s highest temperature ever measured...
SYDNEY: Four women and 13 children were repatriated to Australia on Saturday, having languished for years in squalid...
Comments